Toronto’s Golden Ventures closes $72-million fund with capital from American investors

Golden Venture Partners, a top seed-stage venture capital firm in the Toronto-Waterloo region, is attracting capital from American investors impressed by the firm’s position in what is emerging as one of the hottest startup scenes in North America.

The firm is announcing Wednesday that it has closed its third fund, raising $72-million, with more than one-quarter coming from American investors including San Francisco-based “fund-of-funds” investor Cendana Capital and Boulder, Colo.-based venture capital firm Foundry Group. Other investors include Canadian fund-of-funds investors Northleaf Venture Catalyst Fund, HarbourVest Canada Growth Fund and Teralys Capital Innovation Fund.

The two American firms say their sizeable investments in Golden (which will be known simply as “Golden Ventures” from now on) represent a decision to back a top performer in a promising emerging tech market. Toronto-Waterloo “has reached a tipping point and people feel they can stay home and build companies there,” said Foundry partner Lindel Eakman, whose firm is making its first direct investment into Canada by backing Golden.

“That’s something that has changed in the past three to five years. We wanted local presence and someone who was respected in the local community. Golden was an easy [choice], when we made reference calls that was very clear.”

Cendana partner Graham Pingree said his firm, which specializes in backing sub-US$100-million venture capital firms, was making its first direct investment in a Canadian firm with Golden because of the reputation of partners Matt Golden and Ameet Shah as investors – their first two funds are top-quartile performers among all North American venture funds – and as entrepreneurs and mentors.

“We did a lot of referencing and came to believe they are the top brand amongst entrepreneurs and founders for technology in Toronto and Waterloo,” Mr. Pingree said. “It gave us conviction they were professional institutional investors who would be able to deliver outperformance to our [investors] over time.”

Since Golden closed its second fund, raising $40-million in 2014, several of the firm’s early bets have paid off as Golden-financed Wattpad, Ritual, ChefHero and Top Hat, all of Toronto, emerged as some of Canada’s most promising and well-financed startups, attracting follow-on financing from such big American venture capital firms as Khosla Ventures, Union Square and Tencent Holdings.

Golden also scored a sizable return with the sale of Winnipeg-based online food delivery service SkiptheDishes Restaurant Services Inc. in late 2016 to Britain’s Just Eat PLC in a $200-million deal. SkiptheDishes had raised very little private capital, with Golden coming in early on.

Investing in young companies at the seed stage and taking an active hand in guiding their entrepreneurs “is our super power, it’s our strength,” Mr. Golden said. He said the firm could have raised a larger amount but “we wanted to stay in an area where we are passionate and effective.” The company tends to invest in 20 to 25 firms per fund, split roughly 60-40 between Canadian and American startups.

It’s the latest good news for Canada’s venture capital sector, which is awaiting details from Ottawa on who will manage $400-million in government money through its latest venture capital funding program, following a similarly-sized program launched by the previous government that helped attract hundreds of millions of dollars of private capital to the market.

Georgian Partners is in the latter stages of raising what will be the largest private sector venture capital fund in Canadian history at US$550-million, while Montreal-based venture firm iNovia Capital recently added the former chief financial officers of Google parent Alphabet and BlackBerry as partners as it sets out to raise a US$500-million growth capital fund. The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association said Canadian venture capital investment in 2017 hit $3.5-billion, up 11 per cent over the previous level and double the amount of five years earlier.