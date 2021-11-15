Toronto-based stock exchange operator NEO Exchange is being acquired by Cboe Global Markets Inc., a Chicago-based exchange operator, for an undisclosed amount.

Details of the deal were scant, with Cboe’s chief strategy officer John Deters telling The Globe and Mail that the acquisition was “not material from a financial standpoint” in the context of Cboe’s overall market value of US$14-billion.

NEO’s co-founder and CEO Jos Schmitt said that the acquisition was in line with his company’s five-year plan to “grow” its business and “enhance competition”.

“We started looking at various options of how to accelerate growth. We thought about raising capital, doing an acquisition ourselves, but Cboe emerged at the right time and we felt the acquisition was the ideal scenario for us,” he told The Globe.

This is Cboe’s second Canadian acquisition over the past 18 months — in August, the company bought alternative trading system MATCHNow for an undisclosed sum. Mr. Deters said that purchasing NEO was part of his exchange’s plan to grow by expanding internationally.

“For us, owning a business with the kind of market share growth that Jos and team at NEO have seen is accretive. We also found NEO’s innovative and customer-first approach appealing to us culturally,” he said.

A statement issued by the companies on Monday said that by owning MATCHNow and NEO, Cboe would have control over approximately 16.5 per cent of the total market share of public listings in Canada.

The NEO Exchange was founded in 2015 as Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc., an upstart backed by a consortium of financial institutions including RBC Capital Markets, Barclays and OMERS Capital Markets, with the intention of disrupting the dominance of the TMX Exchange, which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Its launch coincided with the growing number of listings of exchange-traded funds — at least initially, much of its business was derived from new ETF listings. Over the years, the exchange attracted a flurry of venture companies, particularly those in the cannabis, biotech and cryptocurrency industries. It currently lists over 170 public companies, ETFs, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and closed-end funds.

Under Mr. Schmitt’s leadership, the company developed multiple new listing mechanisms — some paid off, others did not. In 2019, NEO collaborated with the Vancouver-based venture capital firm Silver Maple Ventures to form DealSquare, a platform that allows securities dealers to list private placements online and distribute shares through NEO’s trading settlement system. DealSquare has 12 listings to date, mostly mortgage funds.

Earlier this year, in an attempt to ride the SPAC wave, NEO launched a public listing vehicle called G-Corp, designed to help mid-sized companies valued at between $50-million and $500-million raise capital on the public markets. It failed to gain traction amongst investors, with only one company utilizing the vehicle to date.

Mr. Schmitt said that he will continue to lead NEO following the takeover, and added that part of the appeal of being owned by a much larger exchange is that it has significant assets — including a derivatives platforms, a clearing platform and a digital assets platform — that aren’t currently available to any other Canadian stock exchange.

“Cboe has a strong track-record of growing its acquisitions into even bigger and better things,” he said.

The Chicago company has been on a massive acquisition spree of late, fuelled by double-digit revenue growth as a result of the accelerated pace of public listings and huge trading volume over the last two years.

In January, it acquired BIDS Trading, the largest independent alternative trading system in the U.S. The company subsequently expanded into Japan and Australia by acquiring the global stock exchange Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings Inc. Cboe recently re-entered the cryptocurrency space by buying the crypto trading platform Eris Digital Holdings LLC — it was the first exchange to list bitcoin futures back in 2017 but exited that market in 2019.

The NEO acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022, pending regulatory approval from the Ontario Securities Commission.

