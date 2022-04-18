Pedestrians crossing Front Street next to Union Station in downtown Toronto afternoon rush hour on March 12, 2020.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The technicians who control train movements at Toronto’s Union Station are set to strike on Tuesday night at midnight, disrupting passenger rail service at Canada’s busiest transportation hub.

The union that represents 96 workers who operate and maintain the rail station’s track switches and signals gave a 72-hour strike notice after mediated talks with Toronto Terminals Railway (TTR) failed to yield a settlement.

The workers, who are members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, have been without a contract since the end of 2019.

Union Station in downtown Toronto is the main rail hub for the Greater Toronto Area, seeing about 200,000 passengers before the pandemic. The biggest users of the tracks are GO Transit, Via Rail and Union Pearson Express. It is also home to a GO Transit bus depot and a Toronto Transit Commission subway.

The workers control train movements on about 25 miles of track in and out of the station. TTR is jointly owned by Canada’s two big freight railways, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Spokespeople for TTR and the federal labour department and minister’s office did not respond to interview requests.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokeswoman for Metrolinx, the government agency that operates GO Transit and UP Express, said supervisors are ready to perform the work of strikers in order to limit the number of delays or cancellations.

“It’s a critical piece of infrastructure and we need all of our contractors working, but in the event of a labour disruption you have to have a backup plan. And we have one,” Ms. Aikins said. “Our hope is it will significantly reduce any delays or cancellations needed but it doesn’t eliminate them entirely. There’s always the potential for that. And the longer a strike goes on the more difficult it becomes to manage your contingency plan.”

The possible disruption comes as ridership on the regional trains is rising as sports events lift capacity limits and employers require workers to return to the office.

GO and UP Express are operating a combined 330 trains a day, or about 55 per cent of prepandemic levels, Ms. Aikins said.

