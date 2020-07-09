Torstar confirms second takeover offer, shares jump

Torstar Corp.‘s B shares jumped 16 per cent Thursday after the company acknowledged a Globe and Mail report that the owner of the Toronto Star had received a takeover offer valued higher than the friendly deal struck by the company with NordStar Capital LP in May.
Torstar said in a release it had received “a non-binding unsolicited offer” from an unnamed private investor group and was in discussions and negotiations with the group that “may reasonably be expected to constitute or lead to a ‘superior proposal’” compared to the 63 cent-per share deal it agreed to with NordStar Capital. NordStar is backed by Toronto business leaders Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett.
The release came at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada after it halted trading in the stock Thursday morning following publication of the Globe story late Wednesday.
When trading resumed, the share price climbed 14 per cent to 71 cents by early afternoon Thursday.
The report said Toronto technology entrepreneurs and brothers Matthew and Tyler Proud, along with veteran Bay Street investment banker Neil Selfe, had proposed to offer 72 cents a share, or $58-million in total, for Torstar’s outstanding shares.
Tyler Proud, the CEO of technology company Avesdo, a provider of software for the real estate industry, is believed to be leading the effort with Mr. Selfe, as Matthew Proud, chief executive officer of legal technology company Dye & Durham Corp. focuses on taking that company public. Tyler Proud is former chair of Dye & Durham.
The new offer, which was presented in late June to the Torstar board, is not yet a formal bid, and is conditional on completing due diligence, negotiating of definitive documentation and entering into voting support agreements with the trustees representing the five families that make up the Torstar voting trust, the company’s directors and a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings, which owns a stake in Torstar’s B shares. A formal offer is expected to come by the end of this week.
Matthew Proud and Mr. Selfe declined comment.
For now, the Torstar board continues to recommend shareholders vote in favour of the NordStar transaction at a meeting slated for July 21 after the deal received the blessing of directors and the majority of the Class A voting shares which are held in a trust for the Honderich, Hindmarsh, Campbell and Thall families, as well as the family of late Toronto Star publisher Joseph Atkinson. It also has the backing of Fairfax, which has 40 per cent of the class-B shares, although Fairfax.
The deal is also subject to a $3.5-million break fee that would be payable to NordStar if Torstar backs out of the deal.
The publishing company left the door open to a competing bid after the special committee and the families’ voting trust refused to agree to a deal with NordStar if it included a “hard lock-up agreement” with Fairfax that would have committed its support to its offer. NordStar has the right to match a competing offer within five business days under its purchase agreement with the company.
A NordStar spokesman told the Globe this week it informed Torstar weeks ago it had no plans to increase its bid, which is being financed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., a lender to competing newspaper publisher Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
The spokesman was not immediately available to comment on Torstar’s acknowledgement of the new proposal on Thursday.
The upstart suitors are believed to be attracted partly by the company’s balance sheet, which includes about $70-million in cash, some non-core assets believed to be worth about $100-million, and no bank debt. While that suggests Torstar’s stock is undervalued, the company’s core media operation has lost money for years amid a steep, industry-wide drop in advertising revenue, and the company has struggled to make a profitable shift to a digital business model.
Torstar has spent years selling assets, closing newspapers and cutting staff. Business conditions worsened when the pandemic hit, shortly after Mr. Bitove and Mr. Rivett began negotiating with the company. The company also publishes The Hamilton Spectator, the Waterloo Region Record and the St. Catharines Standard.
Mr. Bitove is an entrepreneur whose family is best known for establishing the NBA’s Raptors in Toronto. Mr. Rivett recently retired as president of Fairfax.
After they announced their deal to take Torstar private, the NordStar executives said they plan to accelerate the push to make the company a digital news and information provider. They also committed to maintain the Star’s progressive editorial principles, seen as key to the five families that have long held a controlling stake.
