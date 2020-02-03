 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Torstar Corp. selling Hamilton Spectator building, land for $25.5-million

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Hamilton Spectator building in Hamilton, Ont. Torstar Corp. has signed a deal to sell the land and building used by the Hamilton Spectator newspaper for $25.5 million.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Torstar Corp. has signed a deal to sell the land and building used by the Hamilton Spectator newspaper for $25.5 million.

The sale follows a move by Torstar last spring to close its Hamilton printing and mailroom operations.

Torstar said last year that if the property was sold it expected the Spectator will continue to operate a head office in a new location in the Hamilton area.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year.

Torstar publishes the Toronto Star as well as six regional daily newspapers in Ontario, including the Spectator, and more than 80 weekly community newspapers in Ontario.

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with subsidiaries of the Globe and Mail and Montreal’s La Presse.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies