 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Torstar hiring 20 reporters as it rebrands and revamps Metro urban dailies

Torstar hiring 20 reporters as it rebrands and revamps Metro urban dailies

The Canadian Press

Torstar Corp. says it is hiring 20 new reporters in Western Canada and will rebrand and upgrade the digital offerings of its five free daily Metro urban newspapers across Canada.

It says that as of April 10, the Metros will be called StarMetro Vancouver, StarMetro Calgary, StarMetro Edmonton, StarMetro Toronto and StarMetro Halifax.

Torstar CEO John Boynton says the initiative represents a major investment in journalism for Torstar outside of its Toronto headquarters, where it publishes the daily Toronto Star.

Story continues below advertisement

He says “contrary to conventional wisdom,” there is an appetite in Western Canada and the Maritimes for a “progressive voice” in media, adding the StarMetros will endeavour to match the Star’s focus on social issues and in-depth investigations.

The investment represents an unusual move in the Canadian newspaper industry, which has been losing titles and workers for years.

As part of a sweeping newspaper swap in November, Postmedia Network Inc. bought Torstar’s Metro Winnipeg and Metro Ottawa and closed them, while Torstar did the same with Postmedia’s free dailies 24Hours Toronto and 24Hours Vancouver. That transaction is being investigated by the Competition Bureau.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.