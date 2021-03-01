Torstar launches online casino app to help fund journalism

Torstar Corp., the parent company of the Toronto Star and other Canadian newspapers, is launching an online casino in Ontario to help fund its journalism.
In a press release, the company announced that it plans to launch an online casino in 2021, pending approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.
“As an Ontario-based media business and trusted brand for more than 128 years, we believe Torstar will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, offers growth for the Ontario economy and generates new tax revenue,” said Corey Goodman, Torstar’s chief corporate development officer.
“Doing this as part of Torstar will help support the growth and expansion of quality community-based journalism,” Paul Rivett, chair and co-owner of Torstar, said in the release.
In August of 2020, Torstar was taken private by NordStar Capital, an investment firm owned by Mr. Rivett and Jordan Bitove, now the Toronto Star’s publisher.
