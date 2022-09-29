NordStar Capital Inc. co-owner Paul Rivett is seeking a court order to wind up the company after a breakdown in his relationship with business partner Jordan Bitove, raising uncertainty about the control of Torstar Corp. and the Toronto Star newspaper.

Mr. Rivett detailed the significant rift with his partner in an application filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on September 1, alleging Mr. Bitove thwarted business plans they had agreed to, ignored proper corporate governance, and attempted to sideline him. “There is complete deadlock between Rivett and Bitove,” the application states. “They can no longer work together.”

It’s not clear if the court has heard Mr. Rivett’s request, which was filed by companies he operates.

Both men are 50/50 partners in NordStar and the companies it controls, which in addition to the Toronto Star, includes Metroland Media Group and online casino and sportsbook NorthStar Gaming Inc.

Mr. Rivett is asking the court to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers to manage an asset sale, and included a draft order outlining a process for which partner will acquire NordStar’s companies. He is also asking for an interim order preventing the board at Torstar from adding or replacing directors of its subsidiaries, and preventing the company from terminating the employment of certain individuals.

“Torstar’s news readers all stand to suffer irreparable harm if interim relief is not granted,” the application states.

Before NordStar, Mr. Rivett was the long-time president at Fairfax Financial Holdings. Mr. Bitove, meanwhile, is a wealthy businessman who helped launch the Toronto Raptors and was part of the ownership consortium that built the SkyDome (now the Rogers Centre). They teamed up to purchase Torstar in 2020 in a deal valued at approximately $60-million.

A Toronto Star article at the time described the pair as “perfect people for the job.”

A lawyer for Mr. Rivett couldn’t immediately be reached. Mr. Rivett and Mr. Bitove couldn’t immediately be reached. The court filing did not include a response from Mr. Bitove.

More to come