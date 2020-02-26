 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Torstar reports fourth-quarter profit, boosted by one-time gains

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto Star building is seen in Toronto. Torstar Corp. reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday.

Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Torstar Corp. reported a profit in its fourth-quarter, boosted by one-time gains related to its pension plans and the sale of two real estate properties in Ontario.

The publisher of the Toronto Star and other newspapers says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $14.1 million or 17 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a loss attributable to shareholders of nearly $3.1 million or four cents per share in the fourth quarter a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Operating revenue totalled $124.0 million, down from nearly $144.9 million in the last three months of 2018.

Torstar says its results in its most recent quarter included a gain of $24.6 million related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities to the Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan as well as a gain of $3.5 million related to the sale of two real estate properties in Ontario.

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 11 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with an adjusted profit per share of 15 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies