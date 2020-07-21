 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Torstar shareholders back $60-million deal to take company private

Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
The Toronto Star building stands in Toronto on June 8, 2016.

Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Shareholders of Torstar Corp. have approved a $60-million deal to take the publishing company private.

Holders of Torstar’s A- and B-class shares voted in favour of the takeover by NordStar Capital LP at a meeting on Tuesday. The bid for the company that publishes the Toronto Star newspaper had the support of major shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. as well as the five families that make up its voting trust.

The actual voting results will be released later, Torstar chairman John Honderich said during the meeting, which was held online.

NordStar, controlled by Toronto entrepreneurs Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, agreed to offer 74 cents a share for Torstar. It raised the offer from 63 cents in early July after facing a rival bid from Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc.

The situation heated up on Monday when Canadian Modern Media, set up by technology entrepreneurs Matthew and Tyler Proud along with Bay Street deal maker Neil Selfe, submitted an 11th-hour offer of 80 cents.

The Torstar board ruled it out, saying Fairfax and the families had already committed to backing the NordStar deal.

No shareholder asked any questions about the approach or other issues during the meeting.

Torstar had said late Monday that, based on its preliminary count of votes, the NordStar deal had the support of 98 per cent of its shareholders and 80 per cent of minority holders.

Torstar, which also publishes such papers as the Hamilton Spectator and Waterloo Region Record in Ontario, has spent years selling assets, closing newspapers and cutting staff as advertising revenues slumped. Business conditions worsened with the pandemic.

NordStar’s executives have said they plan to accelerate the push to make the company a digital news and information provider, while selling non-core assets they believe can bring in $100-million.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
