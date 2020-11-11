 Skip to main content
Toy maker Spin Master sees sales rise, profits fall in third quarter

Toronto, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Toy maker Spin Master reported third-quarter results Wednesday.

Toy maker Spin Master says its revenue grew 4.3 per cent in its latest quarter as growing interest in DC-licensed products and Kinetic Sand offset fading sales of Hatchimals and some Paw Patrol toys.

The Toronto-based company says revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 was US$571.6 million, up from US$548.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The toymaker, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its third-quarter net income was $86.8 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, down from $92.2 million, or 89 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected Spin Master to report revenue of $532.1 million and net income of $79.75 million.

Co-chief executive Ronnen Harary says the company’s sales growth puts the company in a strong position for the upcoming holiday shopping season, after the company launched a new streaming show called “Mighty Express” this fall, as well as its Toca Boca brand digital games.

The results come after Spin Master announced a $50-million deal to buy the London-based maker of the Rubik’s Cube.

