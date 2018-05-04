Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants

Toyota Motor Corp. will announce Friday that it will spend more than $1-billion to upgrade its two Canadian assembly plants to build the next generation of its RAV4 crossover vehicle, sources familiar with the company’s plans said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne are scheduled to announce that each of their governments will provide more than $100-million in financial support for Toyota, the sources said.

The plans for the assembly facilities include a hybrid version of the vehicle and spending on research and development.

Toyota has been assembling RAV4s in Woodstock, Ont., since 2008. Production of the hot-selling crossover will begin at the company’s other plant in Cambridge, Ont., to replace the Corolla compact car, which was originally scheduled to be switched to a plant in Mexico, but will now be built in a new Toyota-Mazda Motor Corp. joint venture that is under construction in Alabama.

The announcement comes just days before the official beginning of an Ontario election campaign with polls showing Ms. Wynne trailing Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford.

It also comes amid talks on the renegotiation of the North American free trade agreement, that have focused on the auto sector. President Donald Trump has been using the threat of pulling out of NAFTA and the talks themselves to divert the flow of new automotive investment back to the United States from Mexico.

Auto industry officials in Canada have been pushing External Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has been overseeing the talks, to make the agreement enables Canada to maintain the current auto manufacturing footprint in this country.

That footprint involves production of about 2.4 million vehicles annually by five manufacturers, which exceeds sales of about 2 million vehicles every year.