 Skip to main content

Report on Business Trade deficit narrows to lowest point in six months

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trade deficit narrows to lowest point in six months

David Parkinson Economics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Canada’s trade deficit shrank to its lowest level in six months in April, the latest evidence that the economy continues to recover from a half-year slump.

Statistics Canada reported a merchandise trade deficit of $996-million, down from $2.3-billion in March, an improvement driven by a combination of improved exports and a pullback in imports.

The deficit was considerably smaller than the $2.8-billion anticipated by economists. The March figure was also better than previously thought, as the statistical agency revised it from an originally reported $3.2-billion, and it has narrowed dramatically in the past few months, after peaking at a record $4.96-billion in December.

Story continues below advertisement

The April improvement adds to the picture emerging from other recent data – including employment, manufacturing and retail sales – of an economy getting back on its feet, after stalling in the fourth quarter of last year and first quarter of 2019 amid a slumping oil market and weakening global trade demand.

“April’s trade data point to net trade making a very large positive contribution to GDP growth this quarter, following the large negative contribution in the first quarter,” said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at London-based research firm Capital Economics.

“We’ve been banking on better second-quarter trade numbers after a dismal first quarter, and this April report delivers a good start,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic in a research note.

Particularly encouraging was the upturn in exports, a key driver of Canadian economic growth, which were up 1.3 per cent in value terms in April, and an even stronger 2 per cent in volume terms. It was the second strong month in a row for export growth, reversing a sharp decline in February that increasingly looks to have been related to harsh weather that disrupted shipments.

However, economists expressed some concern about the mixed nature of the export gains, as only six of 11 industry sectors posted increases. Indeed, a big part of the export increase came from the metals and minerals sector, which spiked 15 per cent month over month, largely due to a surge in gold shipments. The jump in gold demand appears to have come from bankers in Hong Kong and London, possibly in defensive moves related to rising trade and Brexit uncertainties. Economists said the heavy demand is likely a one-off, opening the door for a reversal in May.

On the other hand, Statscan said the nearly 5-per-cent drop in automotive exports in the month was due largely to “atypical” downtime at Canadian car assembly plants – which suggests a rebound in that sector is in the cards.

Meanwhile, the dip in imports – down 1.4 per cent in value, and 1.9 per cent in volume – raises some concern about the strength of domestic demand, particularly as the downturn was led by a drop in consumer goods. Overall, the import picture was similarly mixed, with six of 11 sectors declining.

Story continues below advertisement

One positive in the import numbers was in industrial machinery and equipment, which rose for the second straight month. The gains are a sign of a recovery in business investment, a key driver of economic expansion.

Despite the rapid improvement in Canada’s trade balance, economists remain cautious about the outlook on the trade front. The heightened international trade tensions, especially involving the United States and China, have already weighed on global trade flows, and have left the sector riddled with uncertainty – especially for an export-heavy economy such as Canada’s. The April trade data bore the scars of Canada’s own trade squabbles with China, as China took no shipments of Canadian canola in the month, resulting in a 15-per-cent slump in exports of the grain – although overall, Canada’s exports to China rose 5.5 per cent from March.

“It is important to flag the increasing relevance of trade uncertainty as a downside risk,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Omar Abdelrahman in a research note. “The recent tariff increases (and threats thereof) on Chinese and Mexican goods into the U.S. ... may result in spillover effects through confidence and supply chain channels.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter