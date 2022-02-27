Trade Minister Mary Ng will be back in the U.S. capital Monday as Canada continues efforts to fortify relations with its most important economic partner.

Officials say Ng will have followup meetings with U.S. lawmakers to focus on “common goals” between the two countries.

She will take part in a panel discussion at the Wilson Center’s Canada Institute on North American efforts to foster inclusive trade around the world.

Ng is also scheduled to take part in a virtual event about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement hosted by the Brookings Institution.

It’s the minister’s third visit to D.C. in just over three months, the first coming in November as part of a trilateral summit of North American leaders at the White House.

Canada has been seized with a number of trade irritants since President Joe Biden took over last year, including on dairy, solar panel and potato exports, and fears the impact of proposed U.S. tax incentives on electric vehicles.

Canada has also joined Mexico’s request for a USMCA dispute resolution panel over how the U.S. is interpreting the rules of origin for foreign-made auto parts.

The U.S. and Canada are also engaged in treaty talks over the cross-border Line 5 pipeline, which the state of Michigan wants to shut down for fear of a spill in the Great Lakes.

