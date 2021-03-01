Trade with China fuels Vancouver port’s cargo volumes despite COVID-19 pandemic

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Trade with China fuels Vancouver port’s cargo volumes despite COVID-19 pandemic

Brent Jang
VANCOUVER
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian trade with China jumped 18 per cent last year at the Port of Vancouver, fuelling an overall increase in cargo volumes despite the pandemic.

China accounted for 34.9 million tonnes of exported and imported cargo in 2020, making it the largest trading partner with Canada at the Vancouver port.

Exports made up 77 per cent of Canada-China tonnage in 2020, up from 74 per cent in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, Canada’s largest port saw an improvement in overall cargo volumes of 1 per cent to 145.5 million tonnes last year, overcoming the pandemic’s disruptions to the global supply chain.

The second-largest trading partner in 2020 was Japan, followed by South Korea, according to statistics released on Monday by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

But in contrast to brisk Canada-China trade, year-over-year cargo volumes with Japan fell 5 per cent to 17 million tonnes.

The number of Japanese vehicles imported into Canada dropped 21 per cent last year.

“Not surprisingly, it wasn’t top of mind for most Canadians last year to buy a new car, so we saw some slowdown in imports there,” Robin Silvester, the port authority’s chief executive officer, said in an interview.

Trade through the port between Canada and South Korea declined 16 per cent to 12.4 million tonnes, while Canada-Indonesia trade climbed 22 per cent to 2.9 million tonnes.

“So, it’s a mixed bag but I think fundamentally, strong export opportunities for Canada, with high-quality products produced here that are in demand around the world,” Mr. Silvester said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the port’s resiliency and growth are important during a time when many other parts of the Canadian economy are struggling.

On the export side, the port experienced record-high levels of shipments of grain and potash.

“You have to look across the whole commodity basket to see what’s going on – grain being the standout,” Mr. Silvester said. “It was a remarkably strong year for grain exports.”

For example, shipments of canola and barley surged 45 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively. Wheat volumes rose 25 per cent.

Cargo from containers, including imported consumer goods from Asia and exports of commodities, rose 2 per cent at the Vancouver port last year to a record 3.5 million for an industry measurement called TEUs (20-foot equivalent units).

The shipping industry deploys large vessels to carry containers, which are reusable steel boxes.

Story continues below advertisement

The port authority is the federal landlord for marine terminal operators, including Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. and Neptune Bulk Terminals (Canada) Ltd., which handle commodities such as coal.

Shipments through the Vancouver port of metallurgical coal, which goes into making steel, decreased 15 per cent last year. Volumes for thermal coal, which is used by power plants in Asia, declined 13 per cent.

No cruise ships docked at the port after the cancellation of vacation sailings in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“I’m sure we’ll reach a stage where cruising becomes practical again,” Mr. Silvester said. “We know from conversations we’re having with the cruise lines that they have a lot of pent-up demand, a lot of people who are regular cruisers who want to get back on a cruise ship. We’re looking forward to playing our part in restarting that when it’s safe to do so.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies