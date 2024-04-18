Trader convicted of Mango Markets fraud in first U.S. crypto manipulation case

A cryptocurrency trader was convicted of fraud on Thursday, after prosecutors accused him of stealing about $110 million by rigging the Mango Markets exchange.

Jurors in federal court in Manhattan found Avraham Eisenberg, 28, guilty of commodities fraud, commodities manipulation and wire fraud, in the U.S. Department of Justice’s first criminal case involving cryptocurrency market manipulation.

Eisenberg had argued that his trades were legal, and that he made no attempt to deceive anyone. The jury deliberated for less than a day.

“We’re obviously disappointed, but we will keep fighting for our client,” Brian Klein, a lawyer for Eisenberg, said in an e-mail. “We plan to file a number of post-trial motions.”

Mango is a decentralized platform run by Mango DAO that lets investors lend, borrow, swap and use leverage to trade cryptocurrencies.

According to prosecutors, Eisenberg used two accounts on Oct. 11, 2022, to simultaneously buy and sell futures based on the relative values of Mango’s token MNGO and the stablecoin USD Coin.

Prosecutors said Eisenberg’s manipulative trades drove up the value of his contracts 1,300% in 20 minutes, enabling him to borrow against his holdings and ultimately withdraw $110 million of various cryptocurrencies.

He soon agreed to return $67 million in exchange for other token holders not seeking to have him prosecuted or freeze his assets.

Eisenberg was arrested on Dec. 26, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he lived, and has since been jailed after prosecutors called him a flight risk.

He could face 20 years in prison at his scheduled July 29 sentencing, but would likely get less.

The verdict followed the March 28 sentencing of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, to 25 years in prison for stealing $8 billion from customers.

The case is U.S. v. Eisenberg, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-cr-00010.