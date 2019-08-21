Trans Mountain tells contractors to get ready for restart of pipeline construction

Trans Mountain Corp. has directed some of its contractors to rehire the workers and complete the detailed work plans needed to begin construction of the stalled pipeline expansion project.
In a release Wednesday, the company said it issued work directives to some of its major contractors and gave them 30 days to prepare for actual construction.
“With today’s announcement on the commencement of construction, I firmly believe that we are finally able to start delivering the significant national and regional benefits we have always committed to,” Trans Mountain chief executive Ian Anderson said.
The company said it has it has all the permits needed to begin construction in Alberta, as well as at the Burnaby Terminal and the Westridge Marine Terminal near Vancouver. It expects to receive clearance of all outstanding regulatory approvals and permits for the remaining construction areas over the coming months.
The Liberal government re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion project two months ago, but the company needed time to re-asses its work plan and prepare for construction. It said Wednesday that it expects the expanded pipeline would be in-service by mid-2022.
Trans Mountain last estimated the cost of the project at $7.4-billion and provided no update on the project costs on Wednesday, though Mr. Anderson has acknowledged they will be higher than the current estimate.
The federal government agreed to buy the pipeline from U.S.-based Kinder Morgan Inc. for $4.5-billion in May 2018 as the American company was ready to give up on the expansion because of continuing delays created by provincial officials and environmental groups in B.C.
The expansion nearly triples the capacity of the 1950s-era pipeline that links Alberta's oil sands to the Vancouver harbour and refineries in B.C and Washington State. The stalling of the project provoked a backlash in Alberta, as its oil industry remains hobbled by insufficient pipeline capacity to export its crude.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement that the start of construction is an important milestone, but he said the process has taken far too long already and he won’t celebrate until oil is flowing through the expanded pipeline. He also called on Ottawa and local governments to ensure opponents are not able to block construction.
“History has shown us that there are a small minority of individuals who are willing to break the law to prevent responsible resource development in Canada, and they must not be allowed to essentially veto a project that is vitally important – not only to Alberta, but to all of Canada,” said the statement.
The Federal Court of Appeal quashed the Liberal government’s initial approval of the project last September, ruling it had failed to adequately consult First Nations along the route and fell short in its assessment of impacts on marine life from increased tanker traffic.
After another round of National Energy Board hearings and further consultations with Indigenous groups, the government re-approved the expansion project on June 18, promising to get construction started as soon as possible.
First Nations and environmental groups have challenged the second approval, arguing the federal government failed to meet the requirements laid down by the Court of Appeal ruling. Indigenous leaders complained the consultations conducted after the court ruling were tainted because the government is the owner of the project and was determined to approved it regardless of First Nations’ concerns.
In the release, Mr. Anderson said the company would continue to work with Indigenous communities along the construction corridor.
“We are committed to ensuring the project incorporates all appropriate measures to protect the culture, environmental and local Indigenous interests in the land and waters through the construction and into operation,” he said.
