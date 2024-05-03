Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Earnings season continued! For the three months ending on March 31, Montreal-based Air Canada lost $81-million, compared with profit of $4-million in the same quarter a year earlier. In better news, Great-West Lifeco Inc. said it earned $960-million in the first quarter, up from $595-million a year earlier. But the best earnings news likely came from Shell, which reported first-quarter profit of US$7.7-billion on Thursday. Analysts had expected first-quarter adjusted earnings of US$6.46-billion, compared with US$9.65-billion a year earlier.

Also: A corporate founder felt less than fresh, as did a pandemic-era corporate darling and some cost projections for a big sporting event.