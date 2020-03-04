 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

TransAlta reports $66-million fourth-quarter profit

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A TransAlta wind farm is shown near Pincher Creek, Alta., on March 9, 2016.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

TransAlta Corp. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $66 million compared with a loss of $122 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The power producer says the profit amounted to 24 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 43 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2018.

Revenue totalled $609 million, down from $622 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Funds from operations for its most recent quarter were $189 million or 67 cents per share compared with $217 million or 76 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

For the full year, TransAlta says it earned $52 million or 18 cents per diluted share on $2.35 billion in revenue in 2019. That compared with a loss of $248 million or 86 cents per diluted share on $2.25 billion in revenue in 2018.

TransAlta owns and operates electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies