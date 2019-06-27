Transat agrees to be bought by Air Canada for $520-million

Airline and travel company Transat AT Inc. has agreed to be bought by Air Canada, in a $520-million deal between Canada’s largest and third-biggest carriers.

The all-cash takeover worth $13 for each Transat share comes after 30 days of exclusive talks between the two airlines, and is expected to be completed by 2020, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday morning.

The deal requires approval by two-thirds of Transat investors, as well as court and government approvals.

The news follows public criticism from large Transat shareholders that the initial proposed price of $13 a share was too low and ill-timed.

The price announced on Thursday is unchanged from the first proposal announced by the two airlines.

Canada’s Competition Commissioner is expected to closely examine the takeover, given the two airlines have a combined 60-per-cent of cross-Atlantic travel from Canada, 45 per cent of some Caribbean routes, and much of the Montreal air travel market.

The agreement recommended by the Transat board of directors includes a $15-million fee payable to Air Canada should Transat accept a better, cash offer worth $14 or more that is not matched by Air Canada. Alternatively, Air Canada will pay Transat up to $40-million if the deal is rejected by government or regulators.

Support from three large Transat investors based in Quebec is key to the deal’s approval.

Montreal-based Letko, Brosseau & Associates, which owns 17 per cent of Transat according to the latest filings available, has already said it opposes the deal. Founder Peter Letko was not immediately available on Thursday.

Two other Quebec shareholders, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, which owns 12 per cent, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which owns 6 per cent, have declined to comment.

Penderfund Capital Management of Vancouver, a 4-per-cent shareholder, recently told the Globe that Transat is worth at least $15 a share.

Air Canada said it intends to preserve Transat jobs and the Montreal headquarters, and offer better growth prospects for an airline struggling through a shift to expand its vacation hotel business.

“This fully-funded cash transaction is the ideal platform for Transat’s presence and jobs in Montreal, and therefore represents the best option for all our stakeholders: employees, suppliers, partners and shareholders," said Jean-Marc Eustache, co-founder and chief executive officer of Transat. "For our clients, it will offer even more choices and possibilities.”

Co-founded in 1987 by Mr. Eustache, the current chief executive officer, Transat has 5,000 employees, about 40 planes serving 26 countries, primarily holiday spots.

The company is renewing its fleet of planes, adding fuel-efficient, long range Airbus A321 Neos, and plans to expand its vacation hotel business, spending US$750-million to own or operate 5,000 hotel rooms at major sun destinations by 2024.

Amid the transition, Transat has lost money, measured by adjusted profits, in two of the past three years, and is expected to be in the red in 2019.

However, analysts say Transat’s move toward a newer, all-Airbus fleet adds to its strategic appeal for Air Canada at a time the bigger carrier’s 24 737 Max jets are grounded – along with the world’s fleet – after two recent crashes killed 346 people.

Air Canada employs 36,000 people, flies about 190 planes and serves more than 220 destinations. Its discount brand, Rouge, operates 53 passenger jets and its regional carrier, Air Canada Express, has about 150 smaller planes.

The two sides said they would hold exclusive talks on a takeover on May 16, after Transat was approached by more than one suitor.

Montreal real estate developer Group Mach has said it approached Transat several months ago, in a move believed to have triggered the Air Canada talks. Mach has offered Transat $14 a share, and outlined a plan to expand the sun destination business along with a Spanish partner.

Onex Corp. on May 13 announced a friendly, $3.5-billion takeover of Air Canada rival WestJet Airlines Ltd. That deal has been okayed by the federal transport minister but requires court approval and support of two-thirds of WestJet shareholders in a vote on July 23.

