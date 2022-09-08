Skip to main content
Montreal
The Canadian Press

Transat A.T. Inc. TRZ-T reported a third-quarter loss that was smaller than a year ago as it said it is on track for a winter travel season that promises to match pre-pandemic levels.

Transat chief executive Annick Guerard said the pace of sales is currently very comparable to 2019.

The comment came as the travel company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $106.5-million or $2.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31.

The result compared with a loss of $138.1-million or $3.66 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $508.3-million, up from $12.5-million in its third quarter of 2021 when it had almost no operations.

On an adjusted basis, Transat said it lost $3.20 per diluted share in its most recent quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $3.06 per diluted per share a year ago.

