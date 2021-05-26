Transat founder Jean-Marc Eustache exiting as chief executive; Annick Guérard tapped as new CEO

Transat AT Inc. has promoted Annick Guérard to the chief executive officer’s job, replacing founder and CEO Jean-Marc Eustache.
The succession, effective on May 27, comes as the leisure airline remains grounded during the pandemic and follows the failed sale of the company to Air Canada.
Ms. Guérard has been Transat’s chief operating officer since 2017. She began her career at the Montreal-based travel and airline company in 2002 as a director of strategy and customer service. Previously, she was a consultant in operations management and logistics with a civil engineering degree from Polytechnique Montreal, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Neither Ms. Guérard nor Mr. Eustache are giving interviews, a Transat spokesman said.
Ms. Guérard takes charge of the company as it prepares to restart service on July 29. Transat recently received a bailout package from the federal government worth as much as $700-million. The aid will allow Transat to provide customer refunds and stay afloat while offering the government the chance to buy up to 20 per cent of the company.
“I leave the company in the good hands of Annick Guérard, who has my full confidence as well as that of the rest of the management team and the board of directors,” Mr. Eustache, who co-founded the company in 1987, said in a statement. “I have no doubt that, under her leadership, Transat will accomplish great things and once again become a formidable competitor admired by all.”
Transat offers airfares and tour packages to sun destinations in the Caribbean and Europe.
Air Canada and Transat agreed on a sale of Transat worth $720-million in 2019, a deal that was slashed in value to $180-million due to the pandemic. The companies agreed to abandon the deal in April due to anti-trust hurdles posed by the European competition watchdog.
Transat employed 772 people as of April 28. In good times, the company employed 5,000 people in Canada.
