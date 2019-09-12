 Skip to main content

Report on Business Transat loss more than doubles on fees, compensation ahead of Air Canada deal

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Transat loss more than doubles on fees, compensation ahead of Air Canada deal

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Airline and tour operator Transat AT Inc.’s third-quarter loss more than doubled due to fees and executive compensation related to its deal to be taken over by rival Air Canada.

For the three months ending on July 31, Montreal-based Transat said it lost $11-million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $5-million or 13 cents in the same period of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue rose by 5 per cent to $700-million as vacation prices rose and the number of customers increased by 4 per cent in the company’s main market, transatlantic travel, Transat said in a pre-market release on Thursday morning.

Transat shareholders on Aug. 23 voted in favour of selling the company to Air Canada for $720-million. The takeover, subject to approval by transport and competition authorities, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, Transat said.

In a statement accompanying the financial results, Transat said the net loss included payouts associated with the takeover process, including “professional fees” of $6-million and stock-based compensation worth $7.7-million triggered by change-of-control provisions in employee contracts.

Excluding the takeover fees, compensation and other one-time items, Transat posted an adjusted operating profit of $22-million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $7.6-million in the year-earlier period.

Transat operates a fleet of about 40 planes and has 5,000 employees.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter