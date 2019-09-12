Transat loss more than doubles on fees, compensation ahead of Air Canada deal

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Airline and tour operator Transat AT Inc.’s third-quarter loss more than doubled due to fees and executive compensation related to its deal to be taken over by rival Air Canada.

For the three months ending on July 31, Montreal-based Transat said it lost $11-million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $5-million or 13 cents in the same period of 2018.

Revenue rose by 5 per cent to $700-million as vacation prices rose and the number of customers increased by 4 per cent in the company’s main market, transatlantic travel, Transat said in a pre-market release on Thursday morning.

Transat shareholders on Aug. 23 voted in favour of selling the company to Air Canada for $720-million. The takeover, subject to approval by transport and competition authorities, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, Transat said.

In a statement accompanying the financial results, Transat said the net loss included payouts associated with the takeover process, including “professional fees” of $6-million and stock-based compensation worth $7.7-million triggered by change-of-control provisions in employee contracts.

Excluding the takeover fees, compensation and other one-time items, Transat posted an adjusted operating profit of $22-million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $7.6-million in the year-earlier period.

Transat operates a fleet of about 40 planes and has 5,000 employees.