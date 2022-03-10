Air Transat planes are parked on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, on April 8, 2020.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Money-losing airline Transat AT Inc. TRZ-T has taken a bigger government bailout and is seeking more as the Montreal-based leisure carrier tries to recover from the pandemic.

Transat’s loss increased to $114-million, $3.03 a share, in the first three months of 2022, compared with $61-million ($1.60) in the same quarter a year ago as the Omicron variant caused the airline to cancel 30 per cent of its January flights. Revenue rose to $202-million from $41-million.

“While we were in the midst of a strong recovery, with November and December results matching our targets, the emergence of the Omicron variant brought our sales to a temporary halt between mid-December and early February,” said Annick Guérard, chief executive officer of Transat. “Subsequently, and particularly after the easing of restrictive measures at the borders, bookings picked up again, for both winter and summer, which augurs well for the coming months.”

Transat borrowed an additional $43.3-million from the federal government to repay customers whose flights were cancelled in the pandemic. This is on top of the $310-million announced last year.

Additionally, Transat deferred by several months the interest rate increase on part of its emergency government loan, which has risen to a total of $743-million from $700-million.

“There are ongoing discussions with the federal government for additional funding,” Transat said in a statement accompanying the financial results, which were released on Thursday morning.

Transat said it will not provide an outlook for the second quarter or summer. Planned seat capacity for the summer is 91 per cent of 2019, before COVID-19 devastated the air travel industry. Transat will quadruple capacity to the United States and increase domestic seat availability by 9 per cent, compared with 2019.

