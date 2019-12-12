 Skip to main content

Transat profit climbs as higher ticket prices offset rising costs

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
Montreal-based airline and tour operator Transat AT Inc. posted a bigger profit in the fourth quarter as higher ticket prices offset rising costs.

Transat’s revenue rose by almost 4 per cent to $690-million in the three months ending Oct. 31, compared with a year ago. Profit rose to $20-million, or 54 cents a share, from $6.8-million (18 cents), Transat said on Thursday morning.

For the full year, rising fuel prices and a weaker dollar helped send Transat to a loss of $33-million (88 cents), compared with a profit of $6.5-million (17 cents) in the previous year.

Adjusted for $17.5-million in expenses related to the takeover by Air Canada, Transat’s adjusted full-year loss was $9.4-million (25 cents). Tranbat’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $565-million compared with$594-million in the previous year.

Transat said on Thursday it expects the Air Canada takeover to be final in the second quarter of 2020 when regulatory approvals in Canada and Europe are complete.

Transat shareholders on Aug. 23, 2019, approved Air Canada’s offer worth $18 a share or $720-million in cash. Air Canada raised its offer by $200-million after complaints of low-balling from large Transat shareholders, and higher, rival offers.

Air Canada has said it will preserve the Transat brand name and Montreal headquarters once the merger is approved by regulators.

But there are concerns the combined companies will command too much market share. The combination of the two airlines would hold a 50-per-cent share of international scheduled capacity and 63 per cent of transatlantic flights.

Air Canada is the largest domestic airline, with 53-per-cent of scheduled capacity in 2018, according to its own data. WestJet Airlines Ltd. is second, with 37 per cent. Onex Corp.’s takeover of WestJet was finalized on Wednesday.

Related topics

Tickers mentioned in this story
