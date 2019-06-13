Transat profit falls on higher fuel costs, weaker Canadian dollar

Airline and vacation company Transat AT Inc. posted a smaller profit in the second quarter as fuel costs rose and the Canadian dollar slipped against the U.S. currency.

Montreal-based Transat, in talks to be taken over by Air Canada, said on Thursday morning net income attributable to shareholders fell to $2.3-million, or 6 cents a share, from $7.9-million (21 cents) in the same period a year earlier. Updating the company’s plane fleet also added costs.

Excluding a court settlement and other items, Transat’s adjusted net loss was $6.3-million (17 cents), compared with a loss of $500,000 (1 cent) in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue rose by 3.5 per cent to $897-million.

Transat said in May it is in exclusive talks with Air Canada to be purchased for $13 a share or $520-million. The company had been approached by “more than one” possible buyer, Transat said.

On Thursday, Transat said the Air Canada talks will continue until June 26. Some big investors in Transat have said the takeover price is too low. Montreal real estate company Group Mach has come forward with a conditional offer of $14 a share, but Transat said on Thursday it has not received a formal proposal from Mach.

Transat operates a fleet of about 40 planes, depending on the season, and sells tour and hotel packages in Europe and the Caribbean. In 2018 it purchased beachfront land in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, on which to build a resort, but has agreed to limit spending on that project while in talks with Air Canada.

“While the due diligence resulting from the letter of intent signed with Air Canada is also underway, we remain focused on achieving the improvements set out in our strategic plan. We remain confident about completing these initiatives if the transaction does not take place,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, chief executive officer of Transat.

Expenses rose by 5.4 per cent, driven by a 13.5-per-cent jump in fuel costs and a 9-per-cent rise in salaries and benefits, outpacing the increase in revenue.

Transat’s cash and cash equivalents fell to $796-million from $903-million, mainly due to the $76-million Mexican land purchase and $20-million in costs of adding new aircraft. In the quarter, Trasnat took delivery of a new Airbus A321 Neo and commissioned two Airbus A321 Ceos.

Transat lost $200,000 on its hotel joint venture with Mexico’s Desarrollo Transimar.

