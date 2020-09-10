Transat renews call for bailout as stalled Air Canada deal hampers its ability to borrow

Open this photo in gallery An Air Transat sign stands at Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on March 19, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Airline and tour operator Transat AT Inc. said it needs more cash to survive the pandemic that hammered demand for air travel, but its ability to borrow is restricted by the stalled Air Canada takeover deal.

Montreal-based Transat said on Thursday it is in “advanced discussions” to obtain financing and reissued a call for a government bailout to bolster its cash reserves of $576-million.

Transat outlined measures it has taken to cut costs and preserve its bank balance, including layoffs, refusing to give customers refunds for cancelled flights, using a credit facility worth $50-million, renegotiating with suppliers and retiring its Airbus 310 fleet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Preserving cash is a priority for the corporation, and other opportunities are being evaluated to achieve this objective,” said Transat, which agreed to the Air Canada takeover in 2019.

Still, the company said it needs to raise more money, and it is not clear Air Canada will permit it to do so.

“The covenants undertaken under the arrangement agreement with Air Canada restrict and govern the corporation’s capacity to obtain additional sources of financing and may require Air Canada’s prior consent,” Transat said on Thursday. “Although the agreement provides that Air Canada’s consent may not be unreasonably withheld, there is no certainty that Air Canada will consent to the obtaining of additional sources of financing by the corporation.”

Transat shareholders in August, 2019, approved Air Canada’s $720-million takeover, worth $18 a share. Transat shares traded at just over $5 this week on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The deal is awaiting regulatory approvals in Canada and Europe. Transat said it expects a decision by Dec. 11 from the European Commission. There is no deadline on the Canadian ruling.

Transat has extended the deal’s deadline three times, but regulatory approvals must be obtained by Dec. 27 or the deal is off, according to the agreement.

Transat said it posted an operating loss of $132-million in the three months ending July 31, a period in which the airline was grounded for all but the final nine days. Revenue fell to $9.5-million from $1.3-billion in the same quarter of 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Transat halted flights on March 23 and resumed flying a small number of routes on July 23. The reduced schedule of 24 routes and 20 destinations includes three international trips – Montreal-Toulouse, Montreal-Paris and Toronto-London.

About 4,000 of Transat’s 5,000 employees were laid off, then rehired under a government wage-subsidy program. About 2,000 will be laid off permanently, Transat said.

“With Canada maintaining some of the most stringent border restrictions and still requiring quarantine for people returning from abroad, it’s time for the government to provide targeted support for the airline sector to ensure the existence of a competitive industry in Canada over the long term,” Transat said in a statement accompanying the financial results.

An Air Canada spokesman did not immediately respond to e-mailed questions.

Benoît Poirier, a stock analyst at Desjardins Securities, said Transat’s attempts to save cash are not working as expected. Excluding customer deposits and deferred revenue, Transat’s has $219-million in cash, less than the $489-million Mr. Poirier expected.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.