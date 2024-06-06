Transat reports deeper loss, revenue rise in second quarter

Airline and tour operator Transat AT Inc. posted a deeper loss for the second quarter, even as revenue rose amid stronger demand for travel.

Montreal-based Transat, parent of Air Transat, blamed engine recalls, tougher competition, union strike threats and an economic slowdown for its loss in the second quarter.

Transat lost $54-million, or $1.40 a share, compared with a loss of $29-million (76 cents) in the same quarter of 2023. Revenue rose by 12 per cent to $973-million, from a year ago.

Transat has 25 Airbus A321LRs, some of which are powered by the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine that has been recalled. Three of Transat’s A321s have been grounded recently, forcing the airline to lease three Airbus A330s to make up for lost capacity.

Transat said the costs of the new leases coupled with added capacity drove up operating expenses by 16 per cent or $137-million for the quarter.

Employee salaries and benefits rose by 30 per cent amid a hiring spree to back Transat’s expansion plans. Fuel costs, Transat’s third-biggest expense, declined by 2 per cent to $150-million, from the same quarter in 2023.

The airline’s flight attendants accepted a new collective agreement in February, after rejecting two earlier offers, ending a strike threat that created uncertainty for passengers.

Transat said it renegotiated its emergency loan repayment from the federal government, extending the due date on $41-million by 10 months to February, 2026. Transat also received a credit facility worth $337-million from the government to repay customers whose flights were cancelled in the pandemic. This amount bears interest of 8 per cent this year, and 10 per cent next year.

Transat in May withdrew its margin forecast for the year, and said it was not likely to meet it. Transat cited the “downward pressure” on revenue because of the Pratt & Whitney engine groundings and fallout from union strikes threats.

Transat has an all-Airbus fleet of 41 planes, according to FlightRadar24, and employs more than 5,000 people.

Transat and Toronto’s Porter Airlines have begun a joint venture that allows customers to book direct or connecting flights with either company. The partnership, for flights starting on June 13, widens Transat’s reach in central Canada and the U.S., while giving Porter customers access to Europe and holiday destinations.

