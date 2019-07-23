Transat says Air Canada is ‘preferred buyer’ despite shareholder opposition

Despite major shareholder opposition, Transat AT Inc. says Air Canada is the “preferred buyer” of the airline and travel company, casting doubts on the financial ability of former bidder Group Mach to complete a takeover.

Transat urged shareholders in a regulatory filing on Tuesday to vote in favour of Air Canada’s friendly takeover worth $13 a share or $520-million on August 26, pointing to assurances Transat’s jobs and brand will be preserved while offering shareholders a “significant premium.”

Two large Transat shareholders, Letko Brosseau, which owns 19 per cent, and 3-per-cent owner Penderfund have told The Globe and Mail the Air Canada takeover price is too low or should wait until Transat’s profitability is restored.

Group Mach, a Montreal-based real estate developer, offered $14 a share for Transat, with financing conditions, before dropping the conditions and finally abandoning its pursuit altogether, declaring the sale process unfair.

Transat’s filing with the Canadian securities regulator said it saw no evidence of Mach’s cash or financial ability to complete the deal.

“Air Canada is a preferred buyer with proven ability, skills, experience and expertise to successfully operate in several of the complex and highly competitive fields of activities in which [Transat] operates, including the airline and tour operator industries,” Transat said in the document.

Calls to Letko Brosseau and Penderfund were not immediately returned on Tuesday. A Group Mach executive said he needed more time to read the Transat document before commenting.

The takeover talks were initiated by Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada’s chief executive officer, in an October, 2018, meeting with Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache, Transat said in the filing. Over the next several months, Transat fielded calls and expressions of interest from Mach and an unidentified party before deciding in May to exclusively pursue a deal with Air Canada.

The takeover, subject to approvals by court, the Competition Commissioner, Transport Minister and European regulators, is expected to be final in early 2020. Two-thirds of shareholders must back the takeover.

Other shareholders, including Fonds de solidarité FTQ, which owns 12 per cent, and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec,(6%), have declined to comment.

Transat, founded in 1987, flies to 60 destinations with a fleet of about 40 planes and 5,000 employees. Air Canada and Transat together control about 60 per cent of transAtlantic flights to Europe, as well as most of Montreal’s air travel market.

Industry analysts – and Transat itself – say the deal is expected to under a hard look by the competition commissioner, who could require Air Canada cancel some routes or sell certain assets.

The takeover vote follows the takeover of Air Canada rival WestJet Airlines Ltd. by Onex Corp., expected to be approved by shareholders in a vote on July 23.

