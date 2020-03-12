Transat says ‘impossible’ to predict future bookings as virus outbreak weighs

Leisure airline Transat AT says a slump in holiday bookings that began in late February amid the Covid-19 outbreak has become much worse in recent days.

Montreal-based Transat said it has consolidated flights and taken other measures to cut costs and preserve cash flow but cannot provide a financial outlook for the second quarter or summer travel season.

Airlines around the world have cancelled routes and parked planes as governments order quarantines and tell people to avoid large gatherings and travel to stricken regions as they wrestle to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the current situation, it is impossible to predict the effect on future bookings,” Transat said in a statement on Thursday morning accompanying its first-quarter financial results.

Transat’s loss narrowed to $33-million, or 90 cents a share, in the three months ending Jan. 31, compared with $53-million ($1.41) in the same period a year ago. Revenues were $690-million, up by 7 per cent.

“We’re satisfied with the improvement in results for the first quarter, even though the coronavirus epidemic makes the rest of the year difficult to predict,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, chief executive officer of Transat. “But Transat has already faced several epidemiological threats in the past, including SARS and H1N1, and I firmly believe that the resilience of our teams and our solid balance sheet will enable us to deal with risks and difficulties once again. We’re taking all the necessary measures to allow our clients to travel with peace of mind.”

In response to Covid-19, Air Canada has suspended flights to Italy and China and reduced service to other regions. WestJet Airlines has cut its flight capacity by 12 per cent and implemented a hiring freeze.

Transat shareholders in August approved Air Canada’s takeover offer worth $18 a share, or $720-million. Canada’s Competition Commissioner is still reviewing the deal, and is expected to look carefully at the combined companies’ dominant market share in Montreal and 60-per-cent grip on the transatlantic business. Transport Canada is also conducting a public interest assessment of the deal.

Transat said it expects the deal to close by the second quarter of 2020.

Even before final approval by regulators, the companies are working together. Air Transat operates six flights on behalf of Air Canada between Montreal and Costa Rica and Mexico.

