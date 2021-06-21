Transat says takeover talks ended with Pierre Karl Péladeau after carrier rejects $5-a-share bid

Takeover talks have ended between Transat AT Inc. and an investor group led by Pierre Karl Péladeau, the Montreal-based tour and airline operator said on Monday.
In a statement, Transat said it rejected Mr. Péladeau’s offer of $5 a share as too low and unlikely to win shareholder approval, and Gestion MTRHP Inc., the investor group led by Mr. Péladeau, has walked away from the bargaining table.
Transat shares closed at $7.20 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but began falling on Monday after Transat’s announcement.
Transat said it has dissolved the special committee that was reviewing the offer, and will focus on the airline’s restart of operations on July 30, led by new chief executive officer Annick Guerard.
Ms. Guerard has outlined a plan to gradually add domestic routes followed by international destinations, with most investment going into the airline, not the tour business.
The company halted normal operation in late January, idling more than 4,000 of its 5,000 employees.
The federal government in April gave Transat bailout financing worth as much as $700-million in a deal that lets Ottawa become a 20-per-cent owner of the company. Transat said in on June 10 it had a total of $820-million in available financing, and $346-million in cash and equivalents.
“Transat also intends to examine possibilities to optimize its financing structure, which could include the issuance of shares of its capital or bond financing on more favorable terms than those attached to a portion of the liquidities made available to Transat under the [taxpayer bailout], Transat said on Monday.
Air Canada in April called off its plan to take over Transat for $190-million or $6 a share, citing antitrust hurdles erected by the European regulator. Air Canada slashed the proposed purchase price from $720-million due to the collapse in the aviation industry caused by the pandemic.
Analysts said Transat’s focus on its airline business puts it in more direct competition from larger rivals Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.