Transat shareholders vote in favour of steeply reduced Air Canada takeover offer

Shareholders of Montreal-based airline and tour company Transat AT Inc. voted for the second time in favour of Air Canada’s takeover offer, this time accepting a price steeply reduced by the pandemic’s collapse in air travel.
The approval on Tuesday morning turns the focus to required approvals of the deal by the Canadian government and the European Commission. Air Canada will pay $5 in cash or 0.2862 of its own shares for each Transat share, for a total $180-million. If the deal does not receive regulatory approvals by Feb. 15, Air Canada can walk away.
The deal required approval by two-thirds of shareholders.
Air Canada offered $13 a share for Transat in June, 2019, and was forced to raise its price after competing bids surfaced. Shareholders approved Air Canada’s $18 a share offer worth $720-million, in August, 2019.
As the deal wound its way through antitrust and public interest approvals in Canada Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Demand for air travel vanished in March, 2020, amid fears of infection, closed borders and government warnings against travel.
Transat halted operations for four months, resuming a small number of routes in July with about 75 per cent of its employees on furlough.
Air Canada renegotiated the deal and the lower price was announced in October.
Transat on Tuesday morning confirmed a report Quebec’s La Presse that it had received a competing offer in November. The board considered the offer from the unnamed party but decided it was not as good as Air Canada’s, Transat said, without elaborating. The offer was never put before shareholders.
The European deadline for approval is Feb. 9, 2021. The Canadian ruling will be made by Cabinet, and has no announced timeline.
Benoit Poirier, a Desjardins stock analyst, said the Air Canada takeover offers Transat and its shareholders the best chance at surviving the pandemic. He noted Transat shares are trading at a discount to the offer, an indication the market believes there is a risk regulators say no. In this case, he said he thinks WestJet Airlines owner Onex Corp. could step in as a buyer.
