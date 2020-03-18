Transat starts suspending flights, laying off workers as virus closes borders

Leisure carrier Air Transat is gradually suspending flights until April 30 and laying off employees, as countries close borders and travelers stay home amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Montreal-based Transat said on Wednesday morning said it will operate repatriation flights to bring its customers back to Canada over the next two weeks.

The move mirrors that of another Canadian holiday airline, Sunwing Airlines, which on Tuesday said it is suspending outbound flights and issuing layoff notices as it flies customers back from resort destinations to the south. WestJet Airlines will halt international and U.S. flights as of March 23.

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, on March 16 announced the border will be closed to all foreigners excluding U.S. citizens, and urged Canadians to returns home.

Transat said seat sales are halted immediately to the Caribbean and Mexico, but will remain available between Montreal-Paris-Lisbon and Toronto-London-Lisbon to allow as many people as possible to return. Transat said domestic fliers should check Transat’s website to ensure their flight is not cancelled. The airline said the layoffs are temporary.

"This is an unprecedented situation, beyond our control, which is forcing us to briefly suspend all of our flights to contribute to the effort to fight the pandemic, protect our customers and employees and safeguard the company," said Jean-Marc Eustache, Transat’s co-founder and chief executive officer, in a statement. "We are doing everything we can so that this has as little impact as possible on our employees and customers, whom we make sure to bring back home."

Founded in 1987, Transat has 5,000 employees and about 40 planes serving 26 countries, mostly holiday destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Transat last year approved a $720-million takeover by Air Canada. The deal is awaiting government approval.

