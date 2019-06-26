Transat stock jumps above $14 as Air Canada talks come down to the wire

Transat AT Inc.’s share price jumped past $14 on Wednesday, the same day the airline and travel company is slated to conclude talks to sell itself to Air Canada. The two companies have in been in negotiations for 30 days for a takeover that would merge Canada’s Nos. 1 and 3 airlines at $13 a share, or $520-million.

Investors on Wednesday signaled Air Canada – or another buyer – will pay more than that.

Montreal real estate developer Group Mach has proposed buying Transat for $14 a share, and on Tuesday dropped its financing conditions for the deal.

Story continues below advertisement

At least two large Transat investors have said they will oppose a sale for $13 a share.

Talks between Air Canada and Transat were expected to continue today, a Transat spokesman said on Tuesday, and could yield no deal. The companies could also agree to extend the exclusivity period, or announce the takeover.

Any deal requires approval by two-thirds of Transat shareholders, in addition to legal and government approvals.

An Air Canada-Transat deal is expected to undergo strict scrutiny from Canada’s competition watchdog, given the two airlines command a combined 60-per-cent of cross-Atlantic travel from Canada, and much of the Montreal air travel market.

Transat is Canada’s third-largest airline, with 5,000 employees, about 40 planes serving 26 countries. Air Canada has a staff of 30,000 people, about 190 planes and flies to more than 220 places on six continents. Air Canada’s discount brand, Rouge, operates 53 passenger jets while its regional carrier, Air Canada Express, flies about 150 smaller aircraft.

Analysts say Transat’s shift toward a newer, all-Airbus fleet adds to its strategic appeal for Air Canada at a time the bigger carrier’s 24 737 Max jets are grounded – along with the world’s fleet – after two recent crashes killed 346 people.

In addition to adding fuel-efficient, long range Airbus A321 Neos, Transat’s strategic shift includes spending US$750-million to own or operate 5,000 hotel rooms at major sun destinations by 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Transat has lost money, measured by adjusted profits, in two of the past three years, and is expected to be in the red in 2019. Analysts say Transat’s reliance on the price-sensitive leisure travel market and costs of its sun-destination vacation business are dimming near-term prospects without a clear long-term payoff.

Investors have taken heed, sending the share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange to less than $5 in April, not long before Transat said it was in talks to be bought.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.