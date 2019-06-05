Transat stock jumps with expectations of more bidders

Transat AT Inc.’s share price shot up by about 11 per cent to $13.20 on Wednesday morning, after being halted on Tuesday as a bidding war emerged for the Montreal-based airline and tour operator.
Group Mach, a private real estate developer in Quebec, on Tuesday offered to buy Transat for $14 a share, beating a friendly $13 bid from Air Canada, which is in exclusive talks to buy Transat.
Mach’s conditions on its offer include getting $120-million in financing from the Quebec government, that Transat end talks with Air Canada, and the support from two large investors in the province, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Fonds de solidarite FTQ. Mach said it will bring in a Spanish vacation property developer, TM Grupo Inmobiliaro, as a 25-per-cent owner.
Chris Murray, a stock analyst at Alta Corp Capital Inc., said in a research note on Wednesday that Mach’s financing condition and lack of aviation expertise makes its offer “low quality.” However, the Mach bid and the possibility of others will likely mean Transat sells for more than the $13 offered by Air Canada, Mr. Murray said.
Air Canada’s offer, valued at $520-million, has no financing conditions, and the agreement gives the airline the right to match any unsolicited offer Transat receives during the exclusivity period. Air Canada and Transat said separately on Tuesday their exclusive talks are expected to conclude near the end of June. Any deal must be approved by two-thirds of Transat shareholders, and Canada’s competition and aviation regulators.
Transat has a fleet of about 40 passenger jets, and a vacation package and tour business that serves 26 countries in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. Vincent Chiara, Mach’s chief executive officer, said he plans to stick with the company’s business plan, retaining jobs and the Montreal headquarters. He said the Spanish partner TM is an experienced builder and operator of holiday resorts, and will help drive Transat’s development of a hotel in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, on beach-front property it bought for about US$56-million in late 2018.
A condition of the Air Canada negotiations is that Transat limit expenses on the project, a sign Air Canada is less interested in the resort business. Analysts say Canada’s biggest airline would benefit from access to Transat’s updated fleet of Airbus Neos, a new fuel efficient passenger jet unencumbered by the safety concerns and bad press of the grounded Boeing 737 Max. The Max has been in two recent crashes that killed 356 people.
The apparently different visions for Transat raise the prospect that Transat could be broken up, Mr. Murray said.
“With limited aviation experience, we see the [Mach] bid as having challenges in its execution,” he said. “We do see however some potential for a break up of Transat with the vacations and aviation components of the business sold to Air Canada and the hotel assets sold to separate bidders, which could include Group Mach or other parties.”
Mr. Chiara told the Globe and Mail he first approached Transat with an unsolicited takeover offer in the winter and had several meetings with management and board members over taking the company private. “We were the ones who initiated the sale of Transat,” he said.
In April, Transat said it was talking about a sale with “more than one party” and had formed a special committee of independent directors to weigh the proposals. Two weeks later, Transat said it was talking exclusively with Air Canada.