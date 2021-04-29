 Skip to main content
Transat to borrow as much as $700-million under federal aid deal; will offer refunds for cancelled flights

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Transat AT Inc. will borrow as much as $700-million from the federal government, a bailout that will let the Montreal-based tour and airline operator stay afloat and give refunds to customers whose flights were cancelled in the pandemic.

Transat’s announcement on Thursday, which comes after several weeks of talks with the government, includes repayable credit facilities Ottawa last year offered to large employers under a program it called Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF).

Additionally, Transat will issue to the government 13 million warrants, which bear the right to purchase shares in the company for $4.50 each.

Transat has not flown since the end of January, and had halted for several months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Air Canada and Transat on April 2 terminated Air Canada’s agreement to buy Transat, citing insurmountable hurdles at the European anti-trust regulator.

In a statement, Transat chief executive officer and founder Jean-Marc Eustache said the new lines of credit will allow the company to “move forward with confidence.”

“Our strong balance sheet prior to the pandemic and the aggressive actions we have taken since have enabled us to weather this unprecedented crisis so far,” Mr. Eustache said. “With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted…. “The funds obtained will also enable us to reimburse our customers whose travel had to be cancelled due to the pandemic under conditions that are sustainable for the company, which we welcome.”

The share warrants cannot result in the government owning more than 20 per cent of the company.

“It’s a way for the government to take part in the future increase in the value of Transat,” Christophe Hennebelle, a Transat spokesman, said by phone on Thursday.

The government aid comes with restrictions on executive pay, dividends and stock repurchases. Transat employed 772 people as of April 28, 2021, and must maintain that level.

In good times, the company employed 5,000 people in Canada. The company’s shares traded at about $4.50 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Including loans and credit announced earlier, Transat said its total available financing is $820-million at an average interest rate of 6 per cent.

The credit facilities announced on Thursday include:

- $78-million credit secured by Transat assets, bearing an interest rate of Canadian Dollar Offered Rate plus 4.5 per cent.

- $312-million in five-year credit at interest rates of 5 per cent in the first year, rising to 8 per cent in the second year, and by 2 per cent a year after that.

- $310-million in unsecured credit to give refunds to customers whose flights were cancelled after Feb. 1 2020. The credit is repayable over seven years at a yearly interest of 1.1 per cent.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
