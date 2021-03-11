 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Transat won’t resume flights until June, looks to borrow more as uncertainty clouds Air Canada deal

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Air Transat check-in kiosks stand at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on July 31, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Airline and tour operator Transat AT Inc. said it will not resume flights until mid-June and is seeking to borrow money to stay afloat in case the Air Canada takeover falls apart.

Montreal-based Transat suspended normal service at the end of January after agreeing to a demand by the federal government all carriers suspend service to Mexico and the Caribbean in order to combat the pandemic.

Transat made the announcement as it released its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday morning.

For the three months ending on Jan. 31, Transat lost $60-million, compared with a loss of $34-million in the same period a year ago. Revenues totalled $42-million, compared with almost $700-million a year earlier. The results follow a loss of $497-million for the year ending Oct. 31, 2020.

“These results are for a quarter where it was once again impossible to operate our business in a sustainable manner,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, chief executive officer of Transat, in a statement accompanying the earnings. “With the arrival of vaccines, we’re now preparing ourselves for a resumption of operations in the summer and particularly next winter.”

Transat shareholders agreed in December to an all-cash takeover by rival Air Canada worth $180-million. The Canadian government approved the deal in February, with conditions intended to foster competition. However, the deal cannot be completed without the approval of the European Commission, which has yet to finish its investigation.

Air Canada refused to extend the deal’s so-called outside date of Feb. 15, and either company can walk away from the transaction.

Transat tapped a $250-million credit facility to keep it afloat until the takeover is complete. Transat said on Thursday it has extended that credit and is working to borrow “at least” $500-million from government and commercial lenders.

Transat said a decision from the EC is expected in the first half of 2021, but it is far from certain that the decision rendered will be favourable.

“Our priority for the current quarter, while continuing to work on obtaining EU approval, is to secure financing, finalize our recovery plan and review all our options in the event the transaction with Air Canada will not take place,” Mr. Eustache said.

Transat’s cash balance fell to $300-million as of Jan. 31, from $680-million in the first quarter of 2020. The drop was offset by borrowing $50-million.

Transat holds $520-million in deposits from customers and credits for flights cancelled in the pandemic, and it has placed 44 per cent of this amount in trust.

The Canadian government has said any taxpayer bailout for airlines will require refunds to customers.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

