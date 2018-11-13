TransCanada ‘fully committed’ to Keystone plans despite court setback

TransCanada Corp. remains firmly committed to its US$8-billion Keystone XL project but it remains too early to assess the impact that last week’s negative court ruling will have on its schedule, company executives said Tuesday.

A federal judge in Montana last week quashed the presidential permit that had been issued by President Donald Trump, saying the State Department had failed to provide sufficient analysis and reasons for reversing former president Barack Obama’s 2015 decision to reject the application.

TransCanada is also awaiting a decision from the Nebraska Supreme Court on a challenge to the state’s approval of the Keystone XL route.

“Throughout all this, we remain fully committed to KXL,” Paul Miller, TransCanada’s president for liquid pipelines, told investors Tuesday. “The need for KXL has never been greater,” he added, noting the steep discount that western Canadian producers are currently being forced to accept on their crude.

Western Canadian Select – the benchmark for oil sands crude – is currently trading at US$43.23 per barrel below the level for West Texas Intermediate, according to Net Energy, a Calgary trading company. WTI has slumped after hitting a recent high-water mark in early October, dropping US$2.34 a barrel to $57.59 at noon Tuesday.

To move crude to market, producers are turning to more-expensive rail options – and even trucks – while some companies are cutting back production and essentially storing the oil underground until prices improve.

“KXL is a project that the industry needs and is a valuable piece of infrastructure for the North American economy,” Mr. Miller said.

The company executive said producers and refiners who want to move crude on the line remain on board, and that the pipeline is virtually 100-per-cent committed to under long-term contracts.

The 1,900-kilometre pipeline would move more than 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to southern Nebraska, where it would connect with the system moving oil to the Gulf Coast refining hub.

Earlier in the session, TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling said the U.S. Gulf Coast remains the best market for Canadian oil-sands producers, and Keystone Xl would provide a low-cost transport to that refineries that are specifically configured to process heavy crude.

However, the company is still reviewing what needs to be done to address the deficiencies that the federal judge identified in striking down the permit, though the State department will lead that process. Analysts said last week the legal setback could delay the project for a year.

In a ruling released last Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris wrote that the State Department analysis of the project failed to adequately assess the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions and the impact on Native American land resources.