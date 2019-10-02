Transcontinental buys Ontario-based printer Holland & Crosby for undisclosed price

Open this photo in gallery Pierre Charbonneau

TC Transcontinental has acquired Holland & Crosby Ltd., an Ontario-based company specialized in printing large format advertising displays and in-store promotional material.

Financial terms of the deal were no disclosed.

The Montreal-based company, focused on packaging, printing and media, says the deal helps grow its in-store marketing product printing business.

Transcontinental CEO Francois Olivier says the deal will allow the company to serve new customers and offer new products to its current customers.

Holland & Crosby co-owner Scott Crosby will continue in his role with Transcontinental, Canada’s largest printer.

Founded in 1932, Holland employs 85 people in Mississauga, west of Toronto.

