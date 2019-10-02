 Skip to main content

Report on Business Transcontinental buys Ontario-based printer Holland & Crosby for undisclosed price

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Transcontinental buys Ontario-based printer Holland & Crosby for undisclosed price

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pierre Charbonneau

TC Transcontinental has acquired Holland & Crosby Ltd., an Ontario-based company specialized in printing large format advertising displays and in-store promotional material.

Financial terms of the deal were no disclosed.

The Montreal-based company, focused on packaging, printing and media, says the deal helps grow its in-store marketing product printing business.

Story continues below advertisement

Transcontinental CEO Francois Olivier says the deal will allow the company to serve new customers and offer new products to its current customers.

Holland & Crosby co-owner Scott Crosby will continue in his role with Transcontinental, Canada’s largest printer.

Founded in 1932, Holland employs 85 people in Mississauga, west of Toronto.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter