 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Transcontinental launches plastic recycling operations within packaging group

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

TC Transcontinental is launching a plastic recycling group to handle materials within its packaging operations and plastics recovered from other commercial, industrial and agricultural sources.

The Montreal-based printer and packaging company says it will purchase equipment to convert flexible plastics into recycled plastic granules and will be on the lookout for potential acquisitions.

Chief executive Francois Olivier says the decision stems from the company’s desire and that of many customers to differentiate themselves by offering products containing recycled plastic.

Story continues below advertisement

The recycling group will be part of the packaging operations that have been growing as the company seeks to diversify from its main printing and media businesses, which have both been affected by a shift away from paper-based publications and advertising.

Transcontinental raised its dividend but missed analyst expectations Thursday as it reported first-quarter net income of $6.4 million or seven cents per share, down from $28.1 million or 32 cents per share a year earlier.

The company said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share, up from 22 cents and doubled the size of its share buyback plan for the year to up to two million shares.

Revenue for the three months ended Jan. 26 fell 6.1 per cent to $705.8 million from $751.6 million.

Excluding one-time items, its adjusted profit for the quarter was $42.8 million or 49 cents per share, compared with $45.5 million or 52 cents per share in the first quarter a year earlier.

The company was expected to post 54 cents per share in adjusted profits on $717 million of revenues, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies