 Skip to main content

Report on Business Transcontinental sells specialty publications; buyers include founder’s son

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Transcontinental sells specialty publications; buyers include founder’s son

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Canadian Press

Transcontinental Inc. says the son of its founder will acquire Benefits Canada, Les Affaires and several other specialty publications while a second buyer will acquire Investment Executive, Advisor’s Edge and two other publications.

The Montreal-based company said most of the employees in the divested businesses will be retained by the new owners but that about 20 people will have their employment terminated.

It didn’t disclose financial terms of the sales agreements, but said they are part of Transcontinental’s ongoing shift away from publishing.

Story continues below advertisement

Benefits Canada, Canadian Investment Review, Les Affaires and other business units are going to Contex Group Inc., an event planning and media company headed by Pierre Marcoux, son of Transcontinental founder Remi Marcoux.

Pierre Marcoux, who began working for Transcontinental in 2000 as a journalist, has held various management and executive roles – most recently president of TC Media, which included the specialty publications.

Investment Executive, Advisor’s Edge and two French-language titles will be acquired by Newcom Media Inc., a publishing and event planning company headed by Joe Glionna.

Transcontinental says it will continue to focus on its legacy printing business and its new flexible packaging business.

It will also continue to own a book publishing business under the leadership of Patrick Lutzy, president and general manager of TC Media Books.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter