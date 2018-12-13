Transcontinental shares surge higher as fourth-quarter results beat expectations

Shares in Transcontinental Inc. shot higher after the company reported a fourth quarter that topped expectations for both profit and revenue.
Shares in the Montreal-based company were up $1.40 or more than seven per cent at $20.77 midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after going as high as $22.42.
Transcontinental reported a profit of $67 million or 76 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 28, down from $73.4 billion or 95 cents per share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Transcontinental says it earned 99 cents per share for the quarter, up from 91 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Revenue for what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $829.2 million, up from $527.2 million, boosted by its acquisition of Coveris Americas earlier this year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share and revenue of $777.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.