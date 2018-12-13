 Skip to main content

Report on Business Transcontinental shares surge higher as fourth-quarter results beat expectations

Transcontinental shares surge higher as fourth-quarter results beat expectations

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Shares in Transcontinental Inc. shot higher after the company reported a fourth quarter that topped expectations for both profit and revenue.

Shares in the Montreal-based company were up $1.40 or more than seven per cent at $20.77 midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after going as high as $22.42.

Transcontinental reported a profit of $67 million or 76 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 28, down from $73.4 billion or 95 cents per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Transcontinental says it earned 99 cents per share for the quarter, up from 91 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $829.2 million, up from $527.2 million, boosted by its acquisition of Coveris Americas earlier this year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share and revenue of $777.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

