Transport Canada clears Boeing 737 Max for return to service

Transport Canada has cleared the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to resume carrying commercial passengers on Jan. 21.
The Canadian government on Monday lifted the ban on commercial flights by the plane as of midnight on Wednesday. The model has been grounded since March, 2019, after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
“This will allow for the return to service of the aircraft in Canada,” Transport Canada said in a statement on Monday.
The plane was cleared to return to service in the United States in November.
WestJet previously said it planned to fly the Max on Jan. 21.
“Over the last 20 months, Transport Canada’s civil aviation safety experts, by their rigour and thoroughness, have ensured the safety concerns the department had identified have been addressed,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. “Canadians and the airline industry can rest assured that Transport Canada has diligently addressed all safety issues prior to permitting this aircraft to return to service in Canadian airspace.”
The world’s major aviation authorities grounded the 737 Max after it became clear both crashes, Lion Air in October, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines in March, 2019, were linked to the automated control system. Both planes crashed shortly after takeoff, and exhibited similar flight patterns – repeated nose dives and recoveries.
Launched in 2016, the best-selling Max is an updated version of the 737 model that has been the mainstay of the skies since the late 1960s. Reviews of the U.S.-made Max plane revealed the safety approval process was clouded by a cozy relationship between Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Canada and other global regulators essentially rubber-stamped the approval of the new version, as was the practice at the time.
Boeing recently agreed to pay US$2.5-billion to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation into allegations it defrauded the regulator in seeking approval for the plane.
An investigation by the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure found Boeing hid from regulators the existence of a safety system that automatically counters upward pitches by the plane. The so-called movement characteristic augmentation system was not in the operator’s manual used by pilots.
Canada vowed to conduct its own reviews of the safety changes Boeing made to the model, and is requiring pilots obtain additional training and follow different operating procedures. Canadian Max pilots are able to disable cockpit alarms that sound when the control system is fed erroneous information by sensors. The alarms, including the so-called stick shaker warning, contribute to the distracting and intrusive cockpit environment when pilots are seeking to diagnose and control flight emergencies.
“This feature will effectively reduce pilot workload given what has been learned from the two tragic accidents, and has been fully evaluated by Transport Canada’s flight test pilots,” Transport Canada said.
Before the Max was grounded, Canadian airlines are among the biggest users of the model. The narrow-body planes have better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs and greater range than older planes. The planes hold t up to 204 people, depending on the seat configuration, and can reach Europe from Halifax.
Air Canada has 24 Max, WestJet has 13 and Sunwing has four, according to its website. Transport Canada and the airlines did not immediately respond to questions nor grant interview requests.
Transport Canada’s clearance for the Max means foreign carriers are allowed to fly their 737 Max aircraft into Canadian airspace and airports, even though those models do not allow pilots to disable the alarm feature. “Transport Canada’s decision to put additional safety measures in place does not imply that a U.S.-configured aircraft is inherently unsafe,” Transport Canada said in a statement. “In Transport Canada’s opinion, however, the additional measures to be required in Canada will provide the option for a pilot to reduce the cockpit workload in specific conditions, and also impose further clarity and emphasis on certain aspects of the pilot training syllabus.”
