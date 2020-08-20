Transport Canada to conduct flight test for Boeing 737 Max next week

Transport Canada plans to conduct flight test activities for the validation of Boeing Co’s grounded 737 Max during the week of August 24, the regulator told Reuters on Thursday, as part of broader efforts to return the aircraft to service following two fatal crashes involving the model.

Flight tests are part of the regulator’s “independent review” on whether to validate proposed changes by Boeing to the aircraft, Transport Canada said.

“These tests will validate key areas of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) certification, and will provide a first-hand assessment for TC’s independent review,” the regulator said.

