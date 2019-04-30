Travel company Transat weighs multiple takeover offers

Montreal-based Transat A.T. Inc. is evaluating multiple takeover offers and has formed a special committee to weigh the merits of selling the company.
The company, which sells vacation packages and operates a holiday travel airline, disclosed the takeover approaches on Tuesday morning. Transat currently employs about 5,000 people, and it had a market value of $222-million at the close of trading on Monday.
In a statement, Transat said it is in “preliminary discussions with more than one party,” but added that “no decision has been made as to any potential transaction.”
Transat’s share price has fallen sharply since the start of 2018, when it was trading around $11. Before the market opened on Tuesday, its shares were worth $5.67 apiece. After disclosing the potential takeover, Transat’s stock jumped 49 per cent in early trading.
Lately, the company has focused on building out a new division that will construct hotels in beach destinations, such as in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Transat is enticed by the prospect of earning 30-per-cent margins on all-inclusive hotels, and its goal has been to have 5,000 hotel rooms by 2024.
However, this is a long-term aspiration and shareholders have been losing patience in the meantime. Transat released its latest batch of quarterly results in March and disclosed an adjusted operating loss of $38-million.
“This is now the tenth year in which Transat will post a loss during the winter season, with no real line of sight as to when this turns around,” CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang wrote in a research note after Transat released its quarterly results. “While the company is focused on growing its hotel operations to improve its winter season positioning, given we are in the early innings of this strategy, we see a period of heightened execution risk.”
Transat expects to start construction in June on its first hotel, in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, and hopes its first batch of projects will be ready for the 2020-21 winter travel season. It also plans to start marketing its hotel brand later this year, in order to draw attention and bookings for the following fiscal year.
As the hotel build-out progresses, Transat continues to face heightened competition from Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd., both of which have been adding competitively priced airline service to sun destinations. They are also likely to compete with Transat for transatlantic flights during the summer travel season.