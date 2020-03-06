 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Treliving family donates $5-million to CAMH Foundation to address gender issues in mental health

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The donors: Sandi and Jim Treliving, and family

The gift: $5-million

The cause: Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation

Story continues below advertisement

The reason: To address gender issues in mental health

Sandi Treliving has been keenly aware of mental-health issues ever since her older brother was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teenager.

“I’ve grown up in a home understanding the effects of mental health on an individual and on a family,” Ms. Treliving recalled from her home in Vancouver. She and her husband Jim, who owns Boston Pizza International, divide their time between Vancouver and Toronto, and several years ago Ms. Treliving became a volunteer at Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. She eventually joined the board of the CAMH Foundation and the couple made a $1-million donation in 2012.

A few months ago, Ms. Treliving was speaking with CAMH’s chief executive Deborah Gillis when the conversation turned to the gender gap in mental-health research. Men still make up most of the researchers in the field and far too little work is devoted to examining mental-health issues affecting women. Ms. Treliving was intrigued, and she and her husband have now contributed $5-million to fund “womenmind,” which will support several initiatives including recruiting female scientists, funding research projects, developing mentoring programs for women in science and holding an annual global research symposium. “I just really felt that this was something we needed to highlight,” she said.

Ms. Treliving is also hoping to involve her two daughters and five granddaughters in the program as volunteers or future board members. “They are always asking how they can get involved. Now they’ve got more than just a toe in it,” she said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies