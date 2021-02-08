 Skip to main content
TRREB predicts average Toronto-area home price to jump to more than $1-million this year

Rachelle Younglai
Homes near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue in Toronto on Dec. 9, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto’s average home price will soar to more than $1-million this year, the area’s real estate board says in its annual forecast, as record-low mortgage rates push aside pandemic concerns to fuel another frenzied period of buying.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board has predicted 105,000 homes will sell this year, a 10-per-cent increase over last year, when buyers benefited from low borrowing costs and raced to buy properties with more room in the city, suburbs and semi-rural areas.

Sales will come close to Toronto’s record year of 2016, when average home prices jumped between 20 per cent and 30 per cent, before stricter mortgage rules briefly slowed demand.

Now, the sustained demand for houses, combined with dwindling supplies of low-rise properties, will keep competition hot. The average selling price is expected to reach $1,025,000, a 10-per-cent increase over 2020.

Since the pandemic began and rolling lockdowns restricted activity and forced people to work from home, buyers have sought properties with more room to accommodate their home offices and with outdoor spaces.

“More buyers are acting quickly,” said Sean Simpson, a vice-president of market-research firm Ipsos, on a call to discuss the outlook. Ipsos surveyed buyer intentions in November and December and found that the level of interest was similar to that of previous years, with the strongest intentions in Toronto and just west of the city in Peel Region.

Mr. Simpson said there was a clear trend into the suburbs and that more people were likely to buy a detached house.

The push toward areas just outside the city is reflected in steep price increases. The average selling price of a detached house in the suburbs was up 36.6 per cent, to $1,308,393, in January over the same month last year. In the city, meanwhile, the average selling price of a detached house was up 16 per cent, to $1,581,400.

Part of the suburban price increase can be attributed to buyers from Toronto. “People are used to Toronto prices,” said Paul Taylor, the president of mortgage lobby group Mortgage Professionals Canada, on the same call.

Condos in downtown Toronto continued to be the only type of property to lose value. Although resales almost doubled, the average selling price was down 8 per cent, to $624,886, year over year.

Overall, the average selling price of homes rose 15.5 per cent, to $967,885, year over year. The home price index, which adjusts for expensive purchases, was 11.9-per-cent higher over the same period. Last year’s competition accelerated into January, with home sales 50-per-cent higher than the same month last year.

Although banks provided mortgage deferrals for almost 17 per cent of their residential portfolios, most of those deferrals have expired and homeowners have resumed loan payments. With mortgage rates expected to remain low until the economy recovers, real estate experts predict the Toronto housing market will continue to boom.

