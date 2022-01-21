A video grab shows destroyed buildings after a blast caused by the crash between a truck carrying explosives and a motorcycle in Apiate, near the city of Bogoso, Ghana on Jan. 20.ERIC YAW ADJEI/AFP/Getty Images

A subcontractor of Kinross Gold Corp. is under investigation in Ghana after one of its supply trucks collided with a motorcycle, causing a massive explosion in a residential area that reportedly killed many people in the West African country.

The accident happened on Thursday, near the city of Bogoso, about 250 kilometres west of Ghana’s capital Accra, and about 120 kilometres from Kinross’s Chirano gold mine.

Louie Diaz, a spokesperson with Canada-based Kinross, wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail that the supply truck, which was carrying mining explosives, was en route to the Chirano mine.

Press reports in Ghana said the explosion resulted in the deaths of 17 people, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Video posted on Twitter and TikTok from the scene showed devastation akin to the aftermath of an earthquake, with fires burning, a giant crater, and buildings reduced to rubble.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Twitter called the accident “truly sad, unfortunate and tragic.”

Police, armed forces and Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organization are working to bring order to the chaos, he added.

The mining truck involved in the crash was operated by a Kinross subcontractor called Maxam, a global company known for the manufacturing, transportation and operation of explosives used for detonating rock in underground mining.

Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said it plans to investigate to see if the necessary regulations governing the transportation of explosives were followed.

Kinross had already been under the microscope this week owing to its exposure to Russia, where it has significant operations. Tensions have risen exponentially in Russia amid its growing conflict with bordering Ukraine which security experts fear could tip into a military conflict. Kinross’s Kupol mine complex in Russia was its most profitable operation in the third quarter. Kinross also operates mines in Brazil, the United States, and Mauretania. Kinross is Canada’s second-biggest gold miner by production.

The accident in Ghana and geopolitical concerns in Russia also come as Kinross attempts to close its $1.8-billion cash and stock acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. Since the deal to acquire the early-stage Canadian development company was announced in early December, shares in Kinross have fallen by about 2.5 per cent.

Shares in Barrick Gold Corp., which also bid for Great Bear have risen by 6 per cent during the same period.

