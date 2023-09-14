Businesses will get a little extra time to pay back their Canada Emergency Business Account loans, the federal government announced Thursday.

CEBA was the most widely used pandemic support program for businesses, and Ottawa provided loans of either $40,000 or $60,000 to nearly 900,000 enterprises in 2020 and 2021.

The first repayment deadline was set for Dec. 31. Businesses that repaid by then would have either $10,000 or $20,000 of the loan forgiven. As of Jan. 1, nothing would be forgiven and interest would begin to accrue at 5 per cent. Loans were due in full by Dec. 31, 2025.

Those deadlines have now been pushed to give businesses a little bit of relief, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday at the Liberal caucus retreat in London, Ont.

The initial repayment deadline is moving to Jan. 18, 2024, to get businesses through the busy holiday season. And the final deadline will be extended by a full year to Dec. 31, 2026.

The government is also setting another deadline: If a business is in talks with their financial institution to refinance their loan, they can still have it partly forgiven as long as those negotiations are completed by March 28, 2024.

This is the second time that Ottawa has pushed back the deadline. Small businesses have been putting pressure on politicians to relax repayment terms, as many in the hardest-hit industries are still recovering from the economic damage wrought by the pandemic. More than 256 business groups wrote to the government this summer asking for an extension, and Liberal members of Parliament pressed Mr. Trudeau to make the change during the fall caucus retreat this week.

Only about one-fifth of CEBA recipients have repaid their loans as of June 30, according to the most recent Statistics Canada data. Nearly $39-billion in loans are still outstanding.

About two-thirds of small- and medium-sized businesses took out a CEBA loan, according to one government study. That proportion was higher in industries most affected by lockdowns, such as food services, tourism and retail.