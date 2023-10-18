Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Canada-CARICOM summit in Ottawa, on Oct. 18.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is opposing Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan and set up a provincial alternative, warning it would weaken the national pension system for Canadians and pledging to “do everything possible” to keep the CPP intact.

Mr. Trudeau sent a letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday saying he is “deeply concerned” about the proposed plan, claiming it “would weaken the pensions of millions of seniors and hard-working people in Alberta and right across the country. The harm it would cause is undeniable.”

The Prime Minister said he has instructed federal officials and cabinet ministers “to take all necessary steps to ensure Albertans – and Canadians – are fully aware of the risks of your plan, and to do everything possible to ensure CPP remains intact.”

The letter sets up a standoff between the federal government and Alberta over the province’s proposal. Ms. Smith’s government has based its plans on a contentious report that estimated Alberta could be entitled to withdraw as much as $334-billion from the CPP by 2027 – or more than half its total assets – according to calculations that have drawn widespread criticism.

The act that created the CPP gives any province the right to pull out, and Quebec already has its own alternative plan. But the impact of Alberta withdrawing, and the formula used to calculate its share of pension fund assets, could have sweeping implications for pensioners across the country.

The Prime Minister joined the debate one day after the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the pension fund manager that invests the CPP’s $575-billion in assets, wrote a separate letter raising concerns about the Alberta government’s early outreach to gauge support for the plan. CPPIB said a survey sent to Albertans and an advertising campaign have been biased and played down the potential risks and costs inherent in creating a separate pension plan.

The Alberta Premier’s office did not immediately respond to Mr. Trudeau’s letter. But on Tuesday, provincial Finance Minister and Treasury Board President Nate Horner shot back at CPPIB’s criticism, saying the pension fund manager “has a vested interest in maintaining the status quo.” He also said CPPIB executives “have yet to provide any evidence” refuting the calculations underpinning Alberta’s proposal, challenging them to present an actuarial analysis of their own.

In writing to Ms. Smith, Mr. Trudeau describes the CPP as “a stable fixture” of pension income for Canadians, “very much including Albertans.” He said Alberta’s possible withdrawal “would expose millions of Canadians to greater volatility” at a moment when the cost of living has soared because of high inflation and rapid rises in interest rates.

But Alberta has premised its plan on the notion that its workers and businesses have contributed a greater share of CPP than they have withdrawn because of demographic advantages that include a younger population with more working-age people and higher wages on average. Those factors contributed to Alberta’s claim that it is entitled to such a large share of CPP’s assets – a sum that is highly likely to be challenged in court if Alberta moves ahead with its proposal.

Based on calculations from a report commissioned by Alberta’s government and written by LifeWorks, a human-resources consultant that has since been acquired by Telus Health, Alberta could reduce its pension-plan contributions by as much as $5-billion annually under a new provincial plan, reducing premiums for individual workers and businesses by up to $1,425 annually in the best case scenario.

But critics including academics, pension experts and CPPIB executives have called those projections too optimistic, and suggested Alberta’s fair share of CPP assets should be more like $100-billion to $150-billion – or roughly a third of what the province claims it would be entitled to.

Ms. Smith has said creating an Alberta Pension Plan using funds withdrawn from CPP would be the right move for Alberta. But her government has also said it will not make any decision until it has consulted with Albertans – a public consultation process launched by the government is under way, led by former provincial treasurer Jim Dinning – and would hold a referendum before moving forward.